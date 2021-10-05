JOHAN STEYN: Apply here for future jobs
SA is on technological back foot and has much to do to leapfrog into what future will require
05 October 2021 - 13:21
“Apply here to be trained for jobs that do not yet exist.” Imagine reading that in your local high school brochure. The facilities are world class and the classrooms are staffed by top-rated teachers, skilled in science and technology.
Imagine further that SA can produce some of the best future-skills training facilities, resulting in scientists, doctors and computer engineers who are the admiration of the developing world...
