Numsa to go ahead with strike after talks collapse
National Union of Metalworkers of SA plans total shutdown of the engineering sector
04 October 2021 - 18:31
The industrial action planned by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) in the metals and engineering sector is set to start with a march to the bargaining council in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
The strike action comes after parties failed to find each other on Sunday, and a month after Numsa declared a wage deadlock with employer associations at the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council...
