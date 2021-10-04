National / Labour Numsa to go ahead with strike after talks collapse National Union of Metalworkers of SA plans total shutdown of the engineering sector B L Premium

The industrial action planned by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) in the metals and engineering sector is set to start with a march to the bargaining council in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The strike action comes after parties failed to find each other on Sunday, and a month after Numsa declared a wage deadlock with employer associations at the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council...