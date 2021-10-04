Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Godongwana’s message should be sent to every public servant in the land A quick first step to help revive the economy will be to remove red tape for the small business sector B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana hit all the right notes in his address to the Sunday Times investment summit last week. He cut through the noise that so often deflects attention from the real issues to present a blueprint of five priorities, with the underlying goal stated as: “We have got to make it really easy to do business.”

I hope that message gets heard across all corners of the government...