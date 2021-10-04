Economy Policy uncertainty rises in third quarter Unrest, lockdown and conflicting messages cause the index of the North West University Business School to slide B L Premium

Policy uncertainty ratcheted up in the third quarter as civil unrest, tougher lockdown restrictions and conflicting policy messages eroded business confidence and the SA investment climate.

The latest policy uncertainty index released by the North West University (NWU) Business School on Monday showed that the index worsened to 58.2 points in the third quarter from being on the brink of positive territory at 50.3 in the second quarter of the year due to an economic rebound...