BUSI MAVUSO: Four days that damaged the SA investment story The finite nature of the July unrest was important in curbing its effects, but our economy is still on a slippery slope

Four days is not a long time in the course of a year. Yet in July, much damage was done to the SA investment story in such a short period.

The looting and criminality destabilised our democracy and reminded one of the years just before its advent. For an investment-starved economy such as ours, it was disastrous for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration’s attempt to rebuild confidence...