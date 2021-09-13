BUSI MAVUSO: Four days that damaged the SA investment story
The finite nature of the July unrest was important in curbing its effects, but our economy is still on a slippery slope
13 September 2021 - 16:34
Four days is not a long time in the course of a year. Yet in July, much damage was done to the SA investment story in such a short period.
The looting and criminality destabilised our democracy and reminded one of the years just before its advent. For an investment-starved economy such as ours, it was disastrous for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration’s attempt to rebuild confidence...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now