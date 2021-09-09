Features / Cover Story ANTHONY BUTLER: Rating Ramaphosa Since taking the reins of the ANC and the country, Cyril Ramaphosa has consolidated his position. But the momentum of his early gains has waned, and the slow pace of reform — together with the millstones of cadre deployment and struggling SOEs — weighs against him B L Premium

Few incoming national leaders have been dealt such an unpromising hand as President Cyril Ramaphosa. When he secured a narrow victory over Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December 2017, he became president of a divided organisation administered by secretary-general Ace Magashule, a bitter factional antagonist.

In government, the legacies of Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma, included an unsustainable fiscal trajectory, embedded corruption, imploding state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and a local government system close to collapse...