CAROL PATON: Lesson for the government is clear: the people don’t trust you
Ministers following their own agendas without being overruled during the Zuma era has not been corrected
23 August 2021 - 15:23
It is safe to assume that the social security proposals that emerged last week are dead in the water.
It is hard to know what went on in the mind of social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, or those of her officials. It was wrong and irregular to release a bombshell policy proposal to the public in the form of a green paper without presenting it first to the cabinet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now