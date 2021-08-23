Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Lesson for the government is clear: the people don’t trust you Ministers following their own agendas without being overruled during the Zuma era has not been corrected BL PREMIUM

It is safe to assume that the social security proposals that emerged last week are dead in the water.

It is hard to know what went on in the mind of social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, or those of her officials. It was wrong and irregular to release a bombshell policy proposal to the public in the form of a green paper without presenting it first to the cabinet...