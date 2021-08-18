National State proposes mandatory pension and insurance savings in new social security fund

The government wants to introduce a mandatory pension and insurance system that will see employers and employees paying up to 12% of their earnings into a state-run national social security fund (NSSF).

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu on Wednesday published a green paper on a comprehensive social security and retirement reform that aims to improve access, coverage, administrative efficiency, delivery and transparency of a social security system...