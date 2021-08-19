Treasury steps in to calm raging debate over social safety net
Publication of the green paper on Wednesday by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu took the Nedlac constituencies by surprise
19 August 2021 - 20:32
The green paper on a new social security reform programme has not been approved by the cabinet and is not government policy, a senior Treasury official said on Thursday.
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said the proposal reflected some of the aspirations of the various constituencies in the National Economic and Labour Council (Nedlac), which had not reached consensus on it after several years of discussion...
