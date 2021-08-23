Minister ignored years of talks on social safety net, Nedlac report shows
Business says Lindiwe Zulu’s green paper ignores research and five years of negotiations at Nedlac
23 August 2021 - 05:07
A report compiled by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on the proposed national social security fund (NSSF) has set out the multiple risks and problems raised by business in discussions on the reforms, all of which have been ignored.
In the report, business also expresses dissatisfaction that expert research commissioned from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and others by Nedlac has been disregarded by the drafters of the green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform released by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now