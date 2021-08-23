National Minister ignored years of talks on social safety net, Nedlac report shows Business says Lindiwe Zulu’s green paper ignores research and five years of negotiations at Nedlac BL PREMIUM

A report compiled by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on the proposed national social security fund (NSSF) has set out the multiple risks and problems raised by business in discussions on the reforms, all of which have been ignored.

In the report, business also expresses dissatisfaction that expert research commissioned from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and others by Nedlac has been disregarded by the drafters of the green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform released by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu...