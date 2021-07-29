Opinion / Columnists NDINAVHUSHAVHELO RABALI: How high will inflation rear its ugly head? There are valid reasons why investors should be worried about inflation spiralling out of control in the long run BL PREMIUM

The global economy is gradually reopening, while monetary and fiscal policies continue to support the economic recovery. Pent-up demand has been unleashed, leading to higher inflation. The World Bank expects global inflation to continue rising for the remainder of this year and to remain within the target bands in most inflation-targeting countries. But the rapid rise in commodity prices over the past 12 months has led to investors questioning whether central banks are not being too complacent. Could we wake up in 12 months’ time to find inflation spiralling out of control?

Why is inflation significant?..