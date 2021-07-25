Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Moderating producer inflation and a bumper trade surplus in store Producer inflation expected to trend steadily lower from June, reaching 4.9% towards the end of the year BL PREMIUM

In a quiet week on the economic front, the highlight will be the release of the latest data on producer price inflation and SA’s trade balance.

In line with the recent slowdown in consumer inflation, most economists expect producer price inflation to have moderated slightly in June. However, the data may reflect price pressures due to Covid-19-related supply chain difficulties which could be worsened by the recent protests...