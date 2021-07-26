Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Some folk seem to think the president needs my support I would prefer his faction to prevail, but that outcome won’t be decided by how much love I tweet about him BL PREMIUM

These days I find myself almost constantly urged to “get behind President Ramaphosa”. This strikes me as a bad idea as he is not very large and will provide almost no cover whatsoever.

The people doing the urging, on social media and in op-eds, don’t mean it that way, of course. What they mean is that I should make enthusiastic comments about the president before I go away and vote for the DA and pray that Ramaphosa’s party doesn’t win control of my metro. ..