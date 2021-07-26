Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Welcome income relief doesn’t mask health and fiscal hazards Relief measures to soften blow of the pandemic are welcome, but what’s less clear is the fiscal impact of the government's new promises

When President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to the second-highest level of the national lockdown a month ago, we lamented his failure to acknowledge the economic harm this would cause and offer appropriate relief to affected workers.

Though he has finally made this right, an old enemy still lurks. And that is the gap in time between official pronouncements and money flowing to businesses and workers. It was in late June that Ramaphosa said the country was moving into level 4 of the lockdown. The measures included a ban on leisure travel from Gauteng. ..