Ramaphosa brings back R350 grant and offers support to business
At least 9.5-million unemployed people will benefit
25 July 2021 - 20:57
UPDATED 25 July 2021 - 23:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced a package of measures to support households and businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, including the reintroduction of a R350 income grant to the poorest citizens between the ages of 18 and 59.
He also eased lockdown regulations to allow the sale of alcohol and adjusted the start of the curfew to 10pm...
