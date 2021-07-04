Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Highs and lows of relations between the AU and EU The European bloc is Africa’s largest investor but migration remains a source of tension BL PREMIUM

As the AU and EU prepare for a postponed summit later in 2021, the AU declared a Continental Free Trade Area into existence in January in a bid to unite a continent of 1-billion inhabitants in 55 territories, from the Cape to Casablanca.

The 27-member EU has brought together 447-million people from Sofia to Stockholm to create the world’s only truly supranational body. This is, however, two clubs of rich and poor nations: while the EU has a GDP of $15-trillion, Africa’s GDP is $2.3-billion; while 60% of the EU’s trade takes place within its borders, only about 14% of African commerce is within the continent...