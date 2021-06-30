National / Health Shot in the arm for Africa vaccine output as Aspen gets R10bn BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, is to receive a €600m (R10.1bn) long-term debt financing package from a consortium of development financiers led by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support the development of vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa.

It is the first financing deal announced by the partnership, which was launched during French President Emanuel Macron’s visit to SA in May...