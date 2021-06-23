ALLAN SECCOMBE: Setting up formal artisanal miners is wasted time without policing illegals
The unfettered scourge of illegal mining in SA and weak laws will undermine the state’s noble effort to legalise artisanal operators
23 June 2021 - 18:56
Two events underscored the urgent need to formalise SA’s artisanal and small-scale mining sector at the same time a draft policy document outlining proposals to do just that was open for public comment.
The horrors of illegal underground mining were in evidence with the discovery of 20 bodies, some with bad burns, in Orkney in North West...
