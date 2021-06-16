World mined gold output forecast to hit record high as SA lags
Country’s contribution falls to levels last seen in 1903 as it languishes in 11th place of global producers
16 June 2021 - 16:58
Gold output from the world’s mines is expected reach a record high this year, putting behind it a difficult, Covid-19-disrupted 2020 and taking advantage of forecast record high prices.
In its Gold Focus 2021 report, Metals Focus predicted an average record high gold price of $1,820/oz, or R25,136/oz, a 3% increase compared with 2020 when the price jumped 27%...
