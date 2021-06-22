RENEWABLES
Harmony energy push capitalises on reforms to avoid hefty carbon taxes
SA’s largest gold miner takes advantage of structural reforms in the ailing economy
22 June 2021 - 19:13
UPDATED 22 June 2021 - 23:35
In a move that suggests companies are taking advantage of structural reforms in the ailing economy, Harmony plans an aggressive renewable energy strategy to address a carbon tax bill of up to R350m a year.
The country’s largest gold miner wants to source less than half its electricity from the coal-burning state-owned monopoly by 2030, using a planned 30MW of solar energy as well as growing quickly into the 100MW of licence-free embedded generation President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled earlier in June. ..
