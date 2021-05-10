Opinion / Columnists Street Dogs: The disillusioned Peter Drucker The greatest management thinker of them all later became a sharp critic of Corporate America BL PREMIUM

“A man should never be appointed to a managerial position if his vision focuses on people’s weaknesses rather than on their strengths. The man who always knows exactly what people cannot do, but never sees anything that they can do, will undermine the spirit of his organisation.” — Peter F Drucker

Peter Drucker died in November 2005, eight days short of his 96th birthday. Of course, he was already a legend. The guru’s guru, a sage ... after all, he invented management. What John Maynard Keynes is to economics, Drucker is to management. ..