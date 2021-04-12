Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: When all else fails, rely on intuition when making tricky trading decisions An intuitive reaction — based on experience and an innate ability to sense what’s going on — can help when confronted with complex problems BL PREMIUM

A giant ship’s engine failed. The ship’s owners tried one expert after another, but none of them could figure but how to fix the engine. Then they brought in an old man who had been fixing ships since he was a young boy. He carried a large bag of tools with him, and immediately went to work.

He inspected the engine carefully, top to bottom. Two of the ship’s owners were there watching, hoping he would know what to do. After looking things over the old man reached into his bag and pulled out a small hammer. He gently tapped something. Instantly, the engine lurched into life. He carefully put his hammer away. The engine was fixed!..