MICHEL PIREU: Value investors need to keep up with the times and embrace change over consistency
Adaptation is vital as the pace of change is accelerated by the digital economy
05 April 2021 - 20:09
Hermit crabs rely on acquiring discarded shells for their protection and are constantly on the lookout for better shells. However, faced with environmental stress they prefer to stick with their old shell, however unsuitable, than risk moving to a new one.
Experiments with rats show that under stress habitual behaviour persists longer in the face of changed reward structures — the market conditions may have changed but stressed rats take longer to spot this than unstressed ones...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now