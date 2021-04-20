CHRIS GILMOUR: SA retail sales turn positive for first time in almost a year
Purchases of durables and semidurables such as clothing and furniture contributed most to the uptick
20 April 2021 - 14:37
SA retail sales growth figures supplied by Stats SA, as defined by year-on-year growth in real retail sales, turned sharply positive in February after almost a year of languishing in negative territory.
Purchases of durables and semidurables such as clothing and furniture, rather than nondurables such as food, were the main reasons for this positive outcome. It is unclear what is causing such positivity or how long it will last, but it is certainly welcome relief. Given the sharp reversal of direction in retail sales growth, it seems likely that the factors accounting for this growth are probably transitory and May’s data is awaited with bated breath. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now