Better than expected retail sales in February
A fall in second-wave Covid-19 infections as well as the end of an alcohol ban may have resulted in more consumers going out to spend
14 April 2021 - 15:45
Retail sales for February outperformed market expectations, ending a 10-month losing streak with the first year-on-year increase since March.
Retail sales, an indication of the health of consumers, showed a 6.9% increase in February from the previous month and a 2.3% increase on the same month in 2020, Stats SA said on Wednesday. ..
