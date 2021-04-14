Economy Better than expected retail sales in February A fall in second-wave Covid-19 infections as well as the end of an alcohol ban may have resulted in more consumers going out to spend BL PREMIUM

Retail sales for February outperformed market expectations, ending a 10-month losing streak with the first year-on-year increase since March.

Retail sales, an indication of the health of consumers, showed a 6.9% increase in February from the previous month and a 2.3% increase on the same month in 2020, Stats SA said on Wednesday. ..