News Leader
WATCH: How February’s retail sales beat analysts expectations
Nedbank CIB's Reezwana Sumad talks to Business Day TV about the latest retail sales data
15 April 2021 - 09:49
Retail sales bounced back in February, coming in 2.3% higher on an annual basis.
The uptick was mainly driven by sales of textiles, clothing and footwear, as well as sales at general dealers.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Reezwana Sumad about the data.
Nedbank CIB's Reezwana Sumad talks to Business Day TV about the latest retail sales data
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.