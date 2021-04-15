Economy

WATCH: How February’s retail sales beat analysts expectations

Nedbank CIB's Reezwana Sumad talks to Business Day TV about the latest retail sales data

15 April 2021 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA

Retail sales bounced back in February, coming in 2.3% higher on an annual basis.

The uptick was mainly driven by sales of textiles, clothing and footwear, as well as sales at general dealers.​

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Reezwana Sumad about the data.

Or listen to the full audio:

Better than expected retail sales in February

A fall in second-wave Covid-19 infections and the end of an alcohol ban may have resulted in more consumers going out to spend
