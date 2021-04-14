Markets MARKET WRAP: Retailers’ sales data boosts JSE gains Miners and listed property also did well on the day with the all share up 1.1% BL PREMIUM

Retailers, miners and listed property led gains on the JSE on Wednesday, with retailers lifted by better-than-expected data in the sector.

Stats SA said that retail sales, an indication of the health of consumers, showed a 6.9% increase in February from the previous month and a 2.3% increase from the same month in 2020...