Draft master plan gives impetus for development of a cannabis industry
11 April 2021 - 16:01
A draft national cannabis master plan released recently to the industry by the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development proposes legislative measures to lift the restrictions on the commercialisation of cannabis and hemp.
The purpose of the master plan is to provide a broad framework for the development and growth of the SA cannabis industry to contribute to economic development, job creation, rural development and poverty alleviation...
