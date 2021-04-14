Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s philosophy of cowardice Fawning, obsequiousness and deference are some of the president’s favourite and nauseating ways to treat former president Jacob Zuma BL PREMIUM

Why has President Cyril Ramaphosa never offered any forthright criticism of Jacob Zuma?

You can search the public record until you are blue in the face, the best you will come up with is some obscure suggestion there was a vague problem under Zuma’s leadership. But it’s all innuendo and intimation. There is no hard line. In fact, quite the opposite...