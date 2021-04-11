Factionalised ANC will be arbiter of John Hlophe’s fate if matter goes to parliament
Tribunal finds the judge president of the Western Cape guilty of gross misconduct
11 April 2021 - 20:10
The ultimate fate of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, who has been found guilty of gross misconduct by the judicial conduct tribunal, will lie with a deeply factionalised ANC.
Hlophe has been subject to a 12-year inquiry as to whether he tried to improperly influence the Constitutional Court’s pending judgment in the case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms dealer Thint. ..
