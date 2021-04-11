National Factionalised ANC will be arbiter of John Hlophe’s fate if matter goes to parliament Tribunal finds the judge president of the Western Cape guilty of gross misconduct BL PREMIUM

The ultimate fate of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, who has been found guilty of gross misconduct by the judicial conduct tribunal, will lie with a deeply factionalised ANC.

Hlophe has been subject to a 12-year inquiry as to whether he tried to improperly influence the Constitutional Court’s pending judgment in the case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms dealer Thint. ..