NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma lashes out at judiciary as his options run out
29 March 2021 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma’s vitriolic attack on the judiciary is indicative of a man with his back against the wall.
While attacks on the judiciary are nothing new, Zuma has upped the ante as he faces the possibility of going to jail, not on corruption charges, but for defying the Constitutional Court...
