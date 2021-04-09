National

Constitutional Court directs Jacob Zuma to address his contempt penalty if found guilty

When the contempt of court application was heard about the former president ignoring summonses to appear before the Zondo Commission, Zuma chose not to participate

09 April 2021 - 18:47 Franny Rabkin
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The Constitutional Court has issued directions that former president Jacob Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the Court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court.

This follows an application by the Zondo Commission into state capture that he be imprisoned for two years for breaching the Constitutional Court’s order to obey the commission’s summonses and testify before it.

Despite an order from the Court, he failed to turn up in February in line with a summons from the commission. When the contempt application was heard, Zuma chose not to participate and did not file court papers on why he should not be held in contempt.

These latest directions give Zuma a last chance to seek to persuade the apex court not to send him to prison — should it find that he is in contempt of court.

The Court has directed Zuma to file an affidavit by Wednesday April 14. It has also asked him to address the issue that if the Court “deems committal to be appropriate, the nature and magnitude of sentence that should be imposed, supported by reasons”.

The directions say that if Zuma does file an affidavit, the commission and other parties can respond to it by Friday April 16.

Jacob Zuma slams ANC for not protecting him in recent years

He further spoke against party officials who sought to convince him to appear before the state capture commission
National
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma lashes out at judiciary as his options run out

The former president has upped the ante in his attacks on the Constitutional Court as he faces the possibility of going to jail
National
1 week ago

‘Judicial dictatorship’ is emerging, Jacob Zuma complains

The former president issued a late-night statement after the Constitutional Court heard argument by the state capture inquiry on Thursday
National
2 weeks ago

