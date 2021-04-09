Constitutional Court directs Jacob Zuma to address his contempt penalty if found guilty

The Constitutional Court has issued directions that former president Jacob Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the Court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court.

This follows an application by the Zondo Commission into state capture that he be imprisoned for two years for breaching the Constitutional Court’s order to obey the commission’s summonses and testify before it.

Despite an order from the Court, he failed to turn up in February in line with a summons from the commission. When the contempt application was heard, Zuma chose not to participate and did not file court papers on why he should not be held in contempt.

These latest directions give Zuma a last chance to seek to persuade the apex court not to send him to prison — should it find that he is in contempt of court.

The Court has directed Zuma to file an affidavit by Wednesday April 14. It has also asked him to address the issue that if the Court “deems committal to be appropriate, the nature and magnitude of sentence that should be imposed, supported by reasons”.

The directions say that if Zuma does file an affidavit, the commission and other parties can respond to it by Friday April 16.