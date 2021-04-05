Jacob Zuma slams ANC for not protecting him in recent years

However the former president accused the ruling party of abandoning him as he faced backlash.

“It is not that you have sympathy for me. This is part of your ruse in the public's eye. In the more recent years, the ANC has never protected me as I faced unjustified attacks that I assisted the Guptas capture the state. You know very well that is not true, but you left the narrative to run along.

“You have looked the other way as I was being attacked and some of my own comrades made and continue to attack me and my work as [former] president of RSA through the narrative of nine wasted years,” he argued.

Zuma laid bare his woes with the law post-1994. He cited the arms deal, Nkandla saga, rape trial, and investigations by the office of the public protector, among other matters.

“I have never enjoyed a single day of freedom. My woes started soon after the dawn of democracy. Since then, I was to be a permanent target and scapegoat of forces internal and external to our movement,” he said.

The former president further made mention of the “lack of protection” endured during his presidency.

“My own comrades worked to oust me and even worked with the opposition to remove an ANC president from parliament — something that was unprecedented. To this day, I do not understand what led to this. I asked some of you, what was it that I had done wrong for me to deserve to be pushed out of this position before the term ended,” Zuma said.

The former president maintained his position on the independence of the judiciary and explained why he would not appear before Zondo.

“I am entitled in terms of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa to hold and express views, opinions and beliefs about the judiciary. I am entitled to freedom of conscience and it is my right to conscience that I refuse to participate in the judicial process that appears to lack the attributes of independence.

“It's no longer just Zondo, the Constitutional Court itself has become biased.”

Zuma maintained his defiance, saying, “I am not prepared to be buried alive”.

