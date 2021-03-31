ALLAN SECCOMBE: SA miners pour billions into stimulating demand for PGMs
However, the government shows a stodgy disinterest, and even clearing the way for platinum coins has dragged on for years
31 March 2021 - 14:49
Companies mining SA’s unique platinum group metal (PGM) deposits are pouring billions of rand into spurring additional uses and demands for these metals to proactively position themselves against future demand shocks.
It may seem strange to a casual observer of the PGM market to create extra demand when palladium and rhodium have been in deficits for years because of rising demand from makers of anti-pollution devices for petrol engines...
