Companies / Mining Gemfields hopes for a better year after a 2020 thrashing Debt is a worry for the gemstone producer after plunging into a deep loss in Covid-racked 2020 BL PREMIUM

Emerald and ruby miner Gemfields intends putting a tough 2020 behind it as it restarts mines in Zambia and Mozambique and tries to keep the company financially intact.

“As Gemfields is highly dependent on revenue from gemstone auctions, any further complications to our 2021 auction programme would put severe strain on the group’s finances,” said CEO Sean Gilbertson...