Eastplats looking to ramp up output

Eastern Platinum (Eastplats), which has missed out on the boom in platinum group metal (PGM) prices after halting operations at its flagship mine about eight years ago, wants to catch up lost ground by increasing capacity and recovery of these commodities at its facility.

The mining company, which is listed in Canada and on the JSE, said on Friday it planned to ramp up output of its PGM to boost revenue and income. The company also has chrome assets...