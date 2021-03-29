South32 again pushes back timing for SA coal sale
Work is progressing on arrangements for sustainability of the business under its ownership, says Seriti
29 March 2021 - 18:29
South32’s sale of its SA coal assets to Seriti Resources has once again been delayed, with the close of the transaction expected to miss the end-March deadline, the mining group said on Monday.
The transaction is expected to turn black-owned miner Seriti into the largest supplier of coal to Eskom. Announced in late 2019, the sale was first expected to close by the end of December, and then by the end of March 2021...
