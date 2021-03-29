Companies / Mining Anglo American targets green shipping and haul trucks BL PREMIUM

Anglo American is forging ahead with various schemes to become a carbon-neutral resources producer in the next two decades, with its efforts ranging from hydrogen fuel cell trucks at its mines to low-carbon emission ships to deliver its commodities.

The proof-of-concept project aims to show that a mine can safely generate, capture and use hydrogen for its mining fleet to spread it around the Anglo group and into the whole mining industry, Prakashim Moodliar, the executive head of projects and environment at Anglo American Platinum, said at the PGM Industry Day last week...