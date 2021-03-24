Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA’s ANC strategy is as clear as mud If the DA only talks about itself and the ANC in terms of how it is different to the ANC, the ANC universe still rules BL PREMIUM

How does the DA position itself in relation to the ANC? That is a question for which the DA does not seem to have a clear answer at present. On one hand, it says, “Reforms can be pushed through if we work with those ANC MPs who want to put SA first.” On the other, it says, “There is no good and bad ANC. There is only one ANC.”

Both those quotes are from DA leader John Steenhuisen, and they are difficult to reconcile. The consequences of this confusion for the DA are potentially profound...