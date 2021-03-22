Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Green shoots of change as orange enters the political scene BL PREMIUM

Watching the ANC’s abusive misgovernment and mismanagement of the country is indeed like being trapped in a nightmare. There is no escape as electoral success stretches into the future, with the ANC assured a dominant place in the government even if as part of a coalition.

“Everyone is complaining; it is like a nightmare from which you can’t awake,” Rev Frank Chikane said last week at the launch of yet another campaign to complain about the ANC, without mentioning those three letters specifically...