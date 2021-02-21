LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA in no position to start splashing out
SA, with bond yields closer to 9%, cannot continue living beyond its means without eventually risking its market access
21 February 2021 - 20:01
When it comes to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech this week opinion varies. Will it be the most important in SA’s democratic history or a pretty standard event that’s been overhyped?
In some sense the budget, or at least the numbers so much analysed in advance, will be the least interesting parts. We’ve had almost a year to digest the impact of Covid-19 on the country’s finances. And we know already that a number of events have conspired to make sure the numbers won’t be as terrible as we might have feared...
