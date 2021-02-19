WATCH: Budget Review — the terror of the hippo’s jaws

Next week’s budget and the terror of the hippo’s jaws loom large. In the October 2020 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), the finance minister invoked Madiba, stating that we are fiscally at a moment not unlike that in 1994. We must rebuild our economy, rehabilitate our public finances and recover from the devastation wrought upon us by Covid-19.

To review the week that was and preview next week’s budget, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers and Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University.