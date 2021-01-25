BUSI MAVUSO: Softer issue is an important step in rebuilding confidence
Legislation to regulate funding of political parties will improve governance standards
25 January 2021 - 18:01
The success of the project of recasting the SA economy towards higher growth rates eventually will be judged by the government’s commitment to structural reforms — something the Reserve Bank reminded us of again in delivering its rates decision last week.
For the most part, the changes relate to matters that speak directly to the nuts and bolts of the real economy. For example, transforming the energy sector and the long-awaited spectrum auction, which is scheduled to happen in a matter of weeks. ..
