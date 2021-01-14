News & Fox State capture: Time for corporates to face the music Civil society bodies push for corporations implicated in state capture to be more thoroughly grilled by Zondo BL PREMIUM

Are private corporations being treated with kid gloves by the commission of inquiry into state capture?Sections of civil society say the impression is being created that the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is soft on private actors who were complicit in state capture.In a letter from nonprofit body Open Secrets, signed off by 18 organisations and whistle-blowers, civil society calls on Zondo to summons private actors and grill them on the extent of their knowledge of what unfolded during the state capture era.The letter lists 17 companies — among them Absa, Bain & Co, Bank of Baroda, Deloitte, First National Bank, Hogan Lovells, KPMG, McKinsey, Nedbank, Neotel and Standard Bank — which should be called in and questioned more rigorously. It says the list is not exhaustive and there are many more private actors who should testify."We are deeply concerned that your commission is yet to call corporations to fully account for their complicity in state capture. ...