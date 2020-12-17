Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Bain’s bid to muzzle whistleblower BL PREMIUM

The company at the centre of the destruction of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Boston-based Bain & Co, has paid back the money — but it has yet to come clean about the full extent of former managing partner Vittorio Massone’s machinations in the state capture project.

And now Bain is trying to block the Zondo commission from hearing evidence by a former insider who can shed light on what Massone was up to, along with former president Jacob Zuma, and on how complicit the management consultancy’s central office was in the state capture project...