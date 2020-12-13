Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pan-African lessons for transforming SA curricula BL PREMIUM

After two-and-a-half decades of a black-led government in SA, the country’s education system is still stalked by colonial epistemologies. Western thought remains ubiquitous, and African epistemologies are often marginalised.

A recently published book, From Ivory Towers to Ebony Towers: Transforming Humanities Curricula in South Africa, Africa and African-American Studies, sponsored by the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, explicitly seeks to draw on transformation lessons from postcolonial Africa and post-civil rights African-American Studies...