ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pan-African lessons for transforming SA curricula
13 December 2020 - 16:32
After two-and-a-half decades of a black-led government in SA, the country’s education system is still stalked by colonial epistemologies. Western thought remains ubiquitous, and African epistemologies are often marginalised.
A recently published book, From Ivory Towers to Ebony Towers: Transforming Humanities Curricula in South Africa, Africa and African-American Studies, sponsored by the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, explicitly seeks to draw on transformation lessons from postcolonial Africa and post-civil rights African-American Studies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now