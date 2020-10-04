Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigeria a talented giant with clay feet BL PREMIUM

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with nearly 200-million citizens and the continent’s largest economy, turned 60 on October 1. It remains a huge enigma of unfulfilled potential. Despite rich talent and abundant natural resources, its leaders have clearly lacked a sense of noblesse oblige.

Both politicians and soldiers have failed spectacularly to transform the country’s fortunes. In six decades they have been unable to establish a viable democracy, lift 70% of their compatriots out of poverty, build durable infrastructure, or stem profligate corruption that has seen an estimated $582bn pilfered and siphoned off into foreign bank accounts.