ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pan-Africanism born in an atmosphere of alienation, exploitation and torment
First conference of movement held in London 120 years ago to promote political, socioeconomic and cultural unity of Africa and its diaspora
23 August 2020 - 16:18
Last month marked the 120th anniversary of the first Pan-African Conference, held 15 years after the partition of Africa had been sealed at the notorious Berlin Conference. Trinidadian lawyer Henry Sylvester Williams, who coined the terms “Pan-African” and “Pan-Africanism” — organised this meeting in London’s Westminster Hall in 1900. The idea was to promote the political, socioeconomic and cultural unity of Africa and its diaspora.
Williams had founded the African Association in London in 1897 to lobby the British parliament and public to oppose the violence of European colonial rule in Africa, the lynching of black men in the US, and the economic exploitation of the Caribbean.
