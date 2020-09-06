ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: At 75 years old, the UN’s multilateral system is buckling
Pillars of peace, human rights and development are under severe strain from the UN’s threadbare legitimacy and US populist nativism
The 193-member UN commemorates its 75th birthday in September. The UN emerged from the ashes of World War 2 in 1945 to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”. But as UN secretary-general António Guterres recently conceded: “Today we have a multilateralism that has no teeth.”
The multilateral system has three pillars: peace, human rights and development. All three are under severe strain from the headwinds of the populist nativism blowing from Washington. The UN’s work is being bankrupted by its largest donor behaving like a deadbeat dad. The US has irresponsibly withdrawn from the World Health Organisation (WTO) amid a global Covid-19 pandemic. The Trump administration has also wielded a wrecking ball through the dispute resolution mechanism of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now