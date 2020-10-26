BUSI MAVUSO: State and public-sector unions still have time to reach agreement
As things stand, the SA economy is at the mercy of a court decision over wage hikes
26 October 2020 - 16:25
SA’s resolve in achieving fiscal reform will be tested this week in the medium-term budget policy statement as we face up to the question of public-sector wages.
This comes about a year after the Treasury promised to cut employee increases to rein in expenditure as part of a final push at avoiding a ratings downgrade to junk status in the first quarter of this year.
